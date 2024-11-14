Amazon’s Pay-Per-Visit Health Plan Adds Health and Beauty Services

Amazon has added new health and beauty-related services to its healthcare offering.

The company announced Thursday (Nov. 14) that Amazon Prime members can now address things like hair loss, anti-aging and erectile dysfunction for a price as low as a respective $16, $10 and $19 per month.

According to a company news release, the offering is an extension of the Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth service, which offers care on a range of different conditions and the option of on-demand messaging visits with clinicians.

“Building on this foundation, Amazon is today introducing low, clear upfront pricing for a clinical visit, treatment plan, and fast, free medication delivery for Prime members for a range of common health, beauty, and lifestyle concerns, including anti-aging skin care treatment, men’s hair loss, erectile dysfunction, eyelash growth, and motion sickness,” the company said.

According to the release, Prime members can see the low total monthly cost or per use cost for the Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit virtual visit as well as the medications from Amazon Pharmacy for their desired treatment, before they start care. After they have their treatment plan, Prime members can order their medication from Amazon Pharmacy in a couple of clicks.

The new offering follows Amazon One’s recent introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to reduce the time family physicians spend on paperwork.

“By reducing these distractions, Amazon One Medical clinicians can focus on why many of us became doctors in the first place — to develop caring and personal relationships with our patients to help them get and stay healthy,” Andrew Diamond, MD, chief medical officer at Amazon One, said in the company’s announcement.

In related news, PYMNTS spoke recently with George Van Antwerp, managing director at Deloitte Consulting, about the way telehealth has transformed consumer behavior, leading pharmacies to re-examine their offerings.

“The traditional business model is evolving with a focus on the consumer and closer integration with health plans and payers,” Van Antwerp said. “Pharmacies are looking at ways to engage consumers differently through digital and other channels. They are looking at how data and AI [artificial intelligence] can make those interactions more personalized. At the same time, they are expanding and improving their mobile and web functionality and offering new delivery options. While most newer pharmacies haven’t taken significant share, they have prompted incumbents to reevaluate their business models, services and investments.”