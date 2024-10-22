Amazon One Medical: AI Tools Reduce Healthcare Administrative Tasks 40%

Amazon One Medical launched artificial intelligence tools designed to reduce the time family physicians spend on paperwork.

These tools take notes, summarize medical records, respond to patient messages and route tasks to the most suitable person, Amazon said in a Tuesday (Oct. 22) press release.

Together, the AI tools can reduce the time spent on administrative tasks by 40% compared to industry standards, according to the release.

“By reducing these distractions, Amazon One Medical clinicians can focus on why many of us became doctors in the first place — to develop caring and personal relationships with our patients to help them get and stay healthy,” Andrew Diamond, MD, chief medical officer at Amazon One, said in the release.

Through Amazon One Medical’s proprietary electronic health record system, 1Life, Amazon’s technology teams work with Amazon One Medical providers to develop AI solutions, according to the release.

One solution, AWS HealthScribe, captures the context and details of discussions during patient visits and allows the provider to review, update and approve the notes before submitting them, the release said.

Another AI solution reads, labels and summarizes medical records received from outside Amazon One Medical, surfacing screening exams, results, medications and other relevant details, per the release.

The company also offers an AI messaging tool that generates responses to patient messages and allows care teams to customize the messages before sending them, according to the release.

The system also uses AI to assess patient needs and then route tasks to the most suitable person, such as an office administrator, doctor, care coordinator or pharmacist, per the release.

“Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, and we’re just at the beginning stages,” Prakash Bulusu, chief technology officer at Amazon Health Services, said in the release.

The announcement comes on the heels of other AI innovations in the healthcare field.

One, Google DeepMind’s new Tx-LLM model, can accelerate drug discovery and reshape pharmaceutical research.

Microsoft’s latest AI healthcare push includes new cloud-based AI solutions that can automate paperwork, improve data integration and boost patient outcomes.

