Report: Next iPhone Part of Larger Wave of Apple Product Launches 

Apple reportedly could release 20-plus products this year, even as services continue to lead growth.

The new products include a new MacBook Air that could arrive sometime this month, along with the latest version of the iPhone, Seeking Alpha reported Sunday (Jan. 5).

“The most important new product for Apple in 2025 will be the iPhone 17, but the company should also debut a new Apple Watch, new notebooks and Macs, and possibly the next version of its Vision Pro,” Jonathan Weber, investing group leader for Cash Flow Club, told the news outlet.

“Home accessories could be among the new launches in 2025, and depending on what they include, there is potential for positive surprises here. No matter what, growth will likely depend on rising services revenues this year as well, which has been the case for quite some time.”

In addition to the new iPhone and MacBook Air offerings, Apple is also reportedly working on a smart home display product known as its Command Center, as well as the next iteration of its AirTag tracking device.

An updated Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Apple TV 4K are all expected sometime during the first half of 2025, along with new versions of the company’s AirPods, Apple Watch and Vision Pro headset, the report said.

“While products like the AirTag or Vision Pro might be more cool than moving the financial needle, I view these new products as helping to further the brand’s moat, which at the end of the day helps to continue the growth in services revenues,” said Julian Lin, investing group leader for Best Of Breed Growth Stocks.

The news comes as Apple is approaching a $4 trillion valuation based on the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. The tech giant’s stock surged by 16% late last year as investors banked on AI-enhanced versions of the iPhones. And Apple’s plans for smarter Siri features and AI-powered photo editing tools fueled interest in the promise of AI for mobile devices.

“For Apple, which had moved cautiously on AI, this marked a dramatic shift from its traditionally measured approach to new technology,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “The surge reflected Wall Street’s growing conviction that AI would drive the next wave of consumer electronics spending.”