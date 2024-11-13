Report: Apple Developing AI-Powered Smart Home Device

Apple will reportedly announce a device in a new product category — one that brings together artificial intelligence, apps and smart home functions — as early as March.

The device, which is code-named J490, will include a six-inch screen, a camera, a rechargeable battery and internal speakers, and will be able to be mounted to a wall or placed on a surface, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 12), citing unnamed sources.

It will also be equipped with Siri, Apple Intelligence and a touch interface, according to the report. A later version will be fitted with a robotic arm that can move the screen.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company’s new device will enable users to control home appliances, interact with Siri, hold FaceTime sessions, browse the web, listen to news updates, play music, access calendar information, display photos and monitor security camera footage, according to the Bloomberg report.

The device will compete with Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Hub and Google’s Nest Hub, the report said. The display-only version will be priced similar to those offerings, while the more expensive one with a robotic arm could cost as much as $1,000.

Apple aims to sell multiple units to consumers so they can have them in different rooms and use them as an intercom system, per the report.

It was reported in September that Apple aimed to introduce a new smart home device in spring 2025 that brings together the capabilities of an iPad, Apple TV and HomePod.

That report said that the device codenamed J490 had also been dubbed “HomeAccessory,” though it may be given a new marketing name, and that it will be powered by the A18 chip so that it can support Apple Intelligence features.

Another potential new product category for Apple — smart glasses — was reported Nov. 4.

The company is reportedly exploring the viability of entering the smart glasses market by launching an in-house study of currently available products and getting feedback from Apple workers on smart glasses.

Further focus groups will be held in the near future, overseen by Apple’s Product Systems Quality team, which is part of the company’s hardware engineering department.