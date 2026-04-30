Amazon Tightens Grip on Seller Cash With Card Payment Overhaul

Highlights
Amazon will deduct ad costs directly from seller proceeds instead of credit cards, cutting sellers’ access to float and rewards while lowering Amazon’s payment costs.
The shift hits SMBs hardest, squeezing working capital and adding pressure alongside delayed payouts and new fees.
It signals a broader trend of marketplaces acting as financial gatekeepers, using A2A payments to control cash flow and reduce reliance on card networks.
Marketplace owners write the rules. Amazon’s sellers are finding that out firsthand, as new policies ban advertisers from charging ad costs to credit cards as a primary payment mechanism.