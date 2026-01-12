North American Middle-Market Firms Signal Major Working Capital Expansion in 2026
The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa, examines how middle-market companies across the United States and Canada are rethinking working capital as a strategic asset rather than as a defensive necessity. Based on a double-blind survey of 322 CFOs and Treasurers at companies with $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, the report reveals a decisive shift in how liquidity is managed, deployed and measured as firms navigate economic uncertainty and prepare for growth in 2026.