North American Middle-Market Firms Signal Major Working Capital Expansion in 2026

The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa, examines how middle-market companies across the United States and Canada are rethinking working capital as a strategic asset rather than as a defensive necessity. Based on a double-blind survey of 322 CFOs and Treasurers at companies with $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, the report reveals a decisive shift in how liquidity is managed, deployed and measured as firms navigate economic uncertainty and prepare for growth in 2026.

Working capital adoption is now widespread, particularly in the U.S., where 85% of Growth Corporates use external solutions. Yet the report also highlights meaningful differences across North America. Although they adopt these tools at lower rates, Canadian firms generate higher returns when they deploy them. The results? They’ve unlocked a higher share of revenue through early payments, improved supplier terms and tightened inventory control. Across both markets, better cash-flow visibility is reducing unpredictable financing needs and allowing finance leaders to shift from a reactive liquidity management to a more deliberate, planned use of capital.

Technology plays a central role in this evolution. Commercial cards are gaining traction as tools that streamline payment workflows, improve control and accelerate receivables. Adoption of artificial intelligence for working capital efficiency has reached 42% across North America. Firms using AI report significantly higher bottom-line gains, underscoring the connection between automation, visibility and smarter capital deployment. Looking ahead, momentum continues to build. More than eight in 10 Growth Corporates plan to use working capital solutions in 2026, with increasing emphasis on agility, resilience and readiness for both planned investments and unexpected opportunities.

Inside the 2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition:

Together, these insights reveal how North American Growth Corporates are redefining working capital as a lever for competitiveness, efficiency and long-term financial readiness.

About the report

The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. The report is based on a survey held between May 23, 2025, and July 18, 2025. We surveyed 322 CFOs and Treasurers across 10 industry segments in the United States and Canada. The questionnaire included 40 questions on business metrics, utilization of external working capital, plans for the coming year, perceptions of future macroeconomic conditions and other survey concepts. Firms were then assigned a score from 0 to 100. A higher score indicates a greater likelihood of reduced DPO within the next 12 months. Firms scoring in the top and bottom 20% were classified into the corresponding top and bottom performance tiers.

