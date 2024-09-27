Report: Apple to Introduce New Smart Home Device in Spring

Apple reportedly aims to introduce a new smart home device in spring 2025 that brings together the capabilities of an iPad, Apple TV and HomePod.

Codenamed J490 and dubbed “HomeAccessory,” though it may be given a new marketing name, the device will be powered by the A18 chip, enabling it to support Apple Intelligence features, 9to5Mac reported Thursday (Sept. 26), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

HomeAccessory currently has a square display and a built-in camera that can be used for video conferencing, for identifying hand gestures that can control it and for identifying the user, according to the report.

The device can also run apps, play media, work as an AirPlay receiver and display a Lock Screen with a variety of clock faces, the report said.

It was reported in August that Apple is working on several new products, including a device that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic arm; mobile robots for use in homes; AirPods earbuds that include cameras; a giant, foldable iPad; smart glasses; and augmented reality glasses.

The tabletop device with an iPad-like display and a robotic arm, which is codenamed J595, can adjust to face the user during a video call; perform tasks related to smart home management, videoconferencing and home security; and be controlled by the Siri digital assistant and Apple Intelligence, according to the report.

Apple aims to release that device by 2026 or 2027 for around $1,000, per the report.

The average consumer now owns six smart home devices, with millennials and bridge millennials leading the way with an average of seven devices each, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Connected Devices Enable Multitasking Among Digital-First Consumers.”

The report also found a consistent rise in the adoption of smart home devices and connected appliances. For example, ownership of smart refrigerators rose from 5% in 2019 to 9% in 2023 and ownership of connected thermostats climbed from 10% to 15% during the same period.

Smart home devices, often controlled via smartphone apps, offer homeowners unprecedented convenience and control with the ability to monitor and manage various aspects of their home remotely, the report said.