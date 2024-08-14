Report: Apple Developing Robotics-Supported Display for Videoconferencing, Home Security

Apple is reportedly developing a device that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic arm, enabling it to perform tasks like adjusting to face the user during a video call.

This is one of several projects the tech giant has undertaken as it aims to create new products, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 14), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The effort to develop the tabletop device is codenamed J595 and has accelerated in recent months after being approved in 2022, according to the report.

Apple envisions the device as a tool for tasks related to smart home management, videoconferencing and home security; expects it to be controlled by the Siri digital assistant and Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence (AI) offering; and aims to release it by 2026 or 2027 for around $1,000, the report said.

Several hundred people are now working on the project, per the report.

While there have been mixed reactions to the project among departments within Apple, CEO Tim Cook is seen as a supporter of the effort, according to the report.

In addition to this device, Apple is also working on mobile robots for use in homes, AirPods earbuds that include cameras and a giant, foldable iPad, the report said. The company is considering developing smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) glasses as well.

Apple cancelled its decade-long, multibillion-dollar effort to build an electric car in February, shifting many members from the car team to the company’s AI team.

Senior executives decided to wind down the project amid concerns about profitability and the substantial investment required for the project.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development in other areas, including its plan to integrate generative AI across its product line.

As PYMNTS has reported, Apple’s rollout of AI features is set to take time and will not be included in the initial launch of the new iPhone and iPad software update.

Cook said during an Aug. 1 earnings call that Apple is integrating ChatGPT into experiences within iPhone, Mac and iPad and that AI has “extraordinary possibilities.” He added that Apple Intelligence will present a “compelling” reason to upgrade hardware.

