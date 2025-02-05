The Global Scorecard on Real-Time Payments: Faster, Smarter and Borderless

What if sending money internationally was as fast and seamless as sending a text message? That future is already here. Financial ecosystems worldwide are shifting to real-time payments, creating faster, safer and more efficient transactions for businesses and consumers.

In Europe, regulators are making instant payments the new standard. By January 2025, all European payment service providers (PSPs) must be able to receive real-time payments. By October 2025, they must also be able to send them. This overhaul means that transactions will process instantly, 24/7, for businesses and consumers. But compliance isn’t just about speed; it requires advanced fraud detection, strict anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards and transparent pricing. The result? A financial system that is not only faster but also more secure and efficient.

In the Middle East, Kuwait’s Weyay Bank has launched AFAQ, a regional real-time payments system that enables instant money transfers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This development eliminates currency fluctuation risks and reduces transfer delays, making cross-border payments between Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates smoother than ever.

The Eastern Mediterranean is also making strides. Cyprus has committed to processing all interbank and cross-border transfers within 10 seconds — all day, every day. With a mobile app in the works, soon, users may need only a phone number or an email to initiate instant payments.

Meanwhile, in Egypt, the central bank is rolling out 24/7 instant international money transfers. The move makes it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to send funds across borders. This initiative supports Egypt’s Vision 2030 goal of a modern, cashless economy.

Real-time payments are no longer a future ambition — they’re the present reality. Explore the Real-Time Payments World Map to see how instant payments are transforming global finance.

