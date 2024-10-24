AWS and Box Partner to Help Businesses Build AI Applications

Users of the Box intelligent content management platform can now use Amazon Bedrock to build applications with their data and foundation models, starting with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan.

Made generally available Thursday (Oct. 24), this capability results from a newly expanded strategic partnership between Box and AWS, the companies said in a Thursday press release.

“This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in box,” Box Chief Technology Officer Ben Kus said in the release.

With the integration enabled by this partnership, companies of all sizes will be able to use artificial intelligence (AI) models and their own data to build generative AI applications and will be able to garner more intelligence from their data by using a Box connector for the Amazon Q Business generative AI assistant, according to the release.

These resources will enable businesses to use their private data already managed in Box to get answers, summarize information, generate content and complete tasks, per the release.

“AWS and Box both recognize that the key for companies to realize the greatest value from generative AI is the ability to simply and securely leverage their own data and content,” Vasi Philomin, vice president of generative AI at AWS, said in the release. “Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data.”

AWS launched Amazon Bedrock in April 2023, saying it will give customers access to foundation models developed by AWS and other companies so they can choose the model that is best suited to their needs and use it to build their own generative AI application.

The company introduced Amazon Q Business in April, reporting that this generative AI assistant helps employees get answers to questions about company policies, product information, business results, code base, employees and other topics based on business data. It connects to more than 40 commonly used business tools.