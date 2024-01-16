Imagine having the ability to engage in a meaningful conversation with your in-car voice assistant — discussing the latest news, exploring nearby points of interest, or checking the weather, all in an engaging, conversational tone.

This is what the integration of generative AI is promising drivers, transforming conventional voice command systems, previously functional yet limited by rigid preprogrammed responses and scripted interactions, into systems that offer a more dynamic and personalized experience tailored to their needs and preferences.

As evidence of this growing trend, German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its upgraded MBUX Virtual Assistant at the 2024 CES tech event, referring to it as “the most human-like interface with a Mercedes-Benz yet.”

The new virtual assistant, which runs on Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), uses generative AI to make interactions more natural and personalized, ensuring that in-car voice assistants deliver reliable and relevant responses.

“With its four different emotions — [natural, predictive, personal, and empathetic] — the MBUX Virtual Assistant is in tune with customer needs and uses generative AI and proactive intelligence to make life easy, convenient and comfortable,” the company noted in a Jan. 9 press release.

Tesla, known for its innovative approach to electric vehicles (EVs), is also making strides in advancing its in-car voice capabilities. The company has replaced its voice command system in China with the Grok intelligent assistant, allowing owners to engage in meaningful conversations with their EVs. Drivers can customize the assistant’s tone and speaking style to suit their preferences. This change is expected to be introduced in the United States in the near future, Autoevolution reported.

These developments align with findings from PYMNTS Intelligence research, indicating a rising consumer preference for smarter, simpler, and more connected routines — needs which voice technology is poised to address.

According to the study, 65% of consumers used voice technology in the 12 months prior to the study, with 15% having specifically employed the voice capabilities integrated into their cars. While this adoption may seem modest, it shows the influence of voice technology in steering the preferences of today’s connected driver.

In essence, the potential to engage in natural and meaningful conversations with generative AI-powered assistants opens up a world of possibilities, from accessing vital vehicle information to controlling various features through voice commands while driving.

Mercedes-Benz and Tesla are the latest examples of automakers embracing this trend, ushering in an era of intelligent and personalized in-car experiences. As this technology continues to evolve, in-car voice assistants powered by GenAI are poised to become indispensable companions, promising drivers an engaging and interactive journey on the road.