Intuit Adds Generative AI-Powered Financial Assistant to QuickBooks

Intuit has added a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered financial assistant to QuickBooks.

The new Intuit Assist for QuickBooks is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by generating estimates, invoices, bills and payment reminders and delivering personalized recommendations, the company said in a Wednesday (Nov. 20) press release.

“With Intuit Assist, customers can leverage connected tools and services to manage and keep a business growing,” Dave Talach, senior vice president, product, Intuit QuickBooks, said in the release. “It’s a game changer that empowers business owners to work like they have a larger team behind them, with a holistic view of their business.”

Intuit Assist delivers a new Business Feed on the QuickBooks home page that displays a dynamic view of the user’s business and highlights work the AI assistant has done that is ready for the user to review, according to the release.

The AI assistant can generate estimate, invoices or bills based on information in emails, electronic documents or photos of handwritten notes; draft personalized reminders when it detects past due invoices; extract details from receipts and auto-populate them in QuickBooks; and match invoices paid or bills paid to the corresponding bank transaction, the release said.

For customers who are new to QuickBooks, Intuit Assist can streamline setup by showing them how to connect with a live human expert who can walk them through the process, per the release.

An Intuit Assist for QuickBooks beta customer said in the release that the AI assistant helps her save time on administrative tasks.

“When I started using QuickBooks Online, I loved how it automatically generated reports for me and helped me track my goals and growth, but the addition of Intuit Assist has truly made an impact on the time and effort I have to spend completing manual tasks like creating estimates and invoices,” Kim Cross, owner of Zhi Bath & Body, said in the release.

Intuit said in September that it would introduce agentic AI capabilities in December and continue rolling them out through 2025, adding them across its platforms and products.

In addition to QuickBooks, Intuit is the parent company of TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mailchimp.

