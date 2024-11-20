Microsoft Ramps Up Automation in the Workplace With ‘Copilot Actions’

Microsoft is doubling down on workplace automation, unveiling new artificial intelligence (AI) features that let its corporate customers create customized digital workers for routine office tasks.

The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 19) during its annual Ignite developer conference that its Microsoft 365 Copilot will include “Copilot Actions,” allowing users to create automated workflows for routine tasks like meeting summaries and team newsletters.

“With Copilot Actions, Microsoft is finally tying generative AI directly into the everyday workflows of the hundreds of millions of people who use Microsoft 365 every day,” Rudina Seseri, the founder of Glasswing Ventures and a longtime investor in AI technology, told PYMNTS.

“Tying the AI agent directly into specific, customizable tasks lowers the barrier to entry for enterprises seeking to leverage AI by enabling them to incorporate AI at a granular level.”

AI Agents Redefine Automation

AI agents are autonomous software programs designed to perceive their environment, make decisions, and take actions to achieve specific goals. They can operate in various contexts, from virtual assistants to complex financial trading or robotics systems.

“Copilot Actions signals a new era where workflow automation becomes intuitive and widely accessible,” Anbang Xu, founder of JoggAI, an AI-powered video platform, told PYMNTS.

“Traditional automation tools often come with steep learning curves or require dedicated IT resources. By leveraging AI to simplify the process, Copilot Actions empowers employees to streamline their tasks independently, fostering a culture of self-sufficiency.”

Major companies have recently unveiled advancements in AI agent technology. Meta Platforms hired Clara Shih, Salesforce’s former AI leader, to head its Business AI group, focusing on practical AI tools for enterprises.

OpenAI reportedly plans an autonomous agent, code-named “Operator,” set for release in early 2025, signaling its ambition to lead the autonomous AI sector.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly testing Gemini-powered AI agents with enhanced reasoning and contextual understanding aimed at expanding applications in enterprise environments. These developments highlight the increasing competition and innovation in leveraging AI agents to transform industries and streamline operations.

“We recognize the immense ROI potential of Microsoft’s new AI automation tools,” Christian Lau, co-founder and chief product officer at Dynamo AI, told PYMNTS. “By reducing time spent on routine tasks, companies can expect substantial productivity gains.

“Yet, to fully realize this potential, enterprises must prioritize responsible AI deployment. For example, our DynamoGuard offers custom guardrails that can be seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Copilot, providing real-time moderation with 11 times lower latency and over twice the accuracy in detecting prompt injections compared to traditional methods.”

Plethora of News

In other news announced at the conference, Microsoft unveiled numerous AI integrations and Windows updates. The Windows 11 taskbar will receive new “companions” featuring quick access to contacts, files and calendar appointments.

The company introduced Windows 365 Link, a $349 mini PC designed for cloud streaming Windows, targeting businesses transitioning to virtual machines. On the collaboration front, Microsoft Teams will gain an AI-powered interpreter feature in early 2025, allowing participants to speak and listen in their preferred languages while simulating their natural voice.

Security improvements include the Windows Resiliency Initiative, developed in response to the CrowdStrike incident that affected 8.5 million devices. Microsoft also announced Zero Day Quest, a hacking event offering $4 million in rewards for discovering security flaws in cloud and AI systems.

Other announcements include Windows Hotpatch, which allows enterprise customers to install updates without rebooting; Microsoft Places, which coordinates office attendance; and Azure AI Foundry, a unified platform for organizations to manage their AI tools. The Microsoft 365 app icon will also be updated to match the Copilot branding.