FIS: B2B Success Should Be Measured in Transformations, Not Transactions

For years, the middle and back offices have operated in the shadows of their more glamorous counterparts — the front office and client-facing teams.

But now, nearly a quarter-century into the millennia, these once-overlooked functions have evolved from cost centers into dynamic hubs for business growth and innovation.

“The middle to back office, they’re no longer just a cost center. They’re a value-added partner for everybody within the business,” Meghan Oakes, vice president of customer success at FIS, told PYMNTS. “There are many different aspects of that middle to back office that are now at the forefront of how companies operate.”

Traditionally, the middle and back offices were seen as reactive, focused on reconciling accounts, processing transactions and ensuring compliance. Today, they’ve transitioned into proactive roles, using real-time data and advanced analytics to anticipate trends, identify risks and drive strategic decisions.

Innovation is no longer confined to product development or customer acquisition.

The middle and back offices are increasingly proving to be fertile ground for deploying cutting-edge technologies such as AI and automation. By automating repetitive tasks and introducing intelligent workflows, digital solutions help teams focus on high-value activities that drive business differentiation.

“Our clients are always looking to lower the water, solve the next problem, address the next challenge within their business, and all of those parts need to work together in constant motion,” Oakes said.

B2B Client Lifecycle

Unlike B2C, where transactions can be fleeting, B2B relationships are built on long-term collaboration and often involve financial and operational stakes.

A seamless implementation process or an efficient operational handoff can make the difference between a satisfied client and a lost contract. Clients often view their AI, automation and optimization efforts as a transformative process requiring consistent collaboration and iterative improvement, Oakes said.

“Clients cannot boil the ocean,” she said. “They fully understand that it’s a transformation journey. Our role as their business partner is to guide them through phases two, three and beyond. We maintain a seamless experience from one phase to the next, ensuring they are always set up for success.”

Companies that prioritize exceptional experiences set themselves apart by actively understanding that B2B client success is not just about solving problems; it’s about anticipating needs and making every interaction frictionless.

This commitment extends beyond the initial implementation. Enabling clients to measure, manage and improve their operations effectively is important, Oakes said.

“What gets measured gets improved,” she said, underscoring the significance of data-driven optimization.

Future of B2B Experiences

Success in the B2B space is increasingly defined by a company’s ability to deliver actionable insights quickly. Providing clients with intuitive, easy-to-use tools for measurement is critical, Oakes said.

“You don’t want a client going out there having to download a report, throw it into a pivot table, or run a macro to get the data they need,” she said.

Instead, FIS prioritizes systems that offer real-time metrics, allowing clients to make informed decisions.

Oakes also highlighted the evolving nature of success metrics. Beyond implementation milestones, FIS evaluates its impact based on client retention, referenceability, and how well clients use the company’s solutions to achieve their business goals.

Looking ahead, Oakes said she sees generative artificial intelligence as a transformative force in the B2B space.

“Right now, 20% to 40% of businesses have just started to touch AI,” she said. “It’s going to accelerate and become table stakes. Supporting clients on this journey will be crucial.”

Oakes predicted that AI and other advanced automation technologies will help companies better manage cash flow, an increasingly critical concern for businesses. Solutions that balance receivables and day sales outstanding while enabling flexible payment options will be key to driving growth and maintaining strong client relationships.

“Time is a crucial asset,” Oakes said. “By providing fast, accurate data and robust support, we ensure our clients can focus on what matters most: driving their businesses forward.”

This relentless focus on the client lifecycle and a culture of partnership underscores the new reality of B2B. It’s a dynamic, ever-evolving landscape where success is measured not just in transactions but in transformation.