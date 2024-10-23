Global Payments to Offer US Merchants Fastlane by PayPal Checkout

Payments technology company Global Payments will offer its U.S. merchants the Fastlane by PayPal checkout experience.

The new offering marks an expanded collaboration between Global Payments and PayPal Holdings, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 23) press release.

Fastlane enables guest shoppers to complete purchases in as little as one click, according to the release. Compared to traditional guest checkout flows for consumers paying with a card, it can raise checkout conversion rates by 50% and reduce checkout time by 28%.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with PayPal and integrate their new checkout solutions into our platform, enhancing the quality and quantity of payment choices offered to our merchant customers across the U.S. and helping them to maximize their eCommerce businesses,” Global Payments President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Cortopassi said in the release.

Global Payments and PayPal have collaborated for over 15 years, with Global Payments serving as a top acquirer of PayPal’s branded checkout solutions across Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada, per the release.

The companies’ expanded collaboration will introduce PayPal’s solutions to more consumers and merchants, Suzan Kereere, president of global markets at PayPal, said in the release.

“This partnership demonstrates the velocity by which we’re innovating, and the impact we can have on transforming the checkout experience for consumers and merchants alike,” Kereere said.

PayPal announced Aug. 6 that the Fastlane one-click-checkout tool, which was first introduced in January, is now available for U.S. businesses of all sizes that use PayPal’s Complete Payments or Braintree platforms.

Fastlane enables consumers to autofill their checkout and complete their purchase in as little as one click by helping merchants recognize them early in the guest checkout process using their email and then allowing consumers to access their saved information with a one-time passcode.

FinTech platform Adyen said Aug. 20 that it will offer the Fastlane checkout experience to its enterprise and marketplace customers, beginning with those in the U.S. and then extending globally in the future.

On Aug. 29, Fiserv said its clients will be able to enable PayPal, Venmo and related services, and accelerate guest checkout flows in the U.S. via a simple connection point to Fastlane.