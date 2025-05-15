Equifax Launches US-Based Business Record Data on Cloud

Equifax has launched its B2bConnect small and medium-sized business (SMB) data on the Equifax Cloud, saying this optimizes the online search experience and provides near real-time access to the data.

B2bConnect enables B2B marketers to query 67 million U.S.-based business records; use filtering and list-building features to identify top prospects; and generate sales and marketing insights that will help them target the right small businesses, the global data, analytics and technology company said in a Thursday (May 15) press release.

The data includes demographics, business contacts, firmographics, marketability and industry codes, according to the release.

After sorting and filtering companies and contacts, users of B2bConnect can select the field for export, save templates for later use, and customized the file for use with their existing customer relationship management (CRM) or marketing automation platform, the release said.

B2bConnect also provides compliance data use rights and marketability flags to ensure customers are using the data properly and maintaining compliance with regulations, per the release.

“SMB marketers need tailored solutions to quickly identify quality leads, all while maintaining strict compliance standards,” Sal Hazday, general manager and senior vice president of the U.S. commercial business at Equifax, said in the release. “The B2bConnect portal provides Equifax customers with a simple interface they can filter and segment small business targets to their own unique business requirements, optimizing marketing efforts and their limited resources.”

Equifax said in April that customer demand for data used in hiring, consumer lending and mortgages drove growth that was stronger than expected in the first quarter, delivering first quarter revenue that came in at $37 million above the midpoint of the guidance it provided in February.

In July, the company said it expects its transition to cloud and artificial intelligence technology to deliver cost savings and drive innovation.

The technology will streamline access to the company’s proprietary data, accelerate new product development, and enable faster and more predictive model development, Equifax CEO Mark Begor said in July during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“We’re entering the next chapter of the New Equifax as we pivot from building the new EFX Cloud to leveraging our new cloud capabilities to drive our top and bottom line,” Begor said.



