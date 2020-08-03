Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: University Of Alabama To Reimburse Students For Football Season Tickets

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers in many cases might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Universities are offering reimbursements for season tickets.

The University of Alabama will be reimbursing its students for ticket plans that were bought in the spring for this year’s football season, Roll Tide Wire reported. Reimbursements will be sent to the card used for the original transaction and will be processed within the following one to two weeks, according to a letter from the school cited by the outlet.

The news comes as the Southeastern Conference noted that 10 games would comprise this year’s football season and play will commence on Sept. 26.

“While we do not have specific information to share regarding overall stadium capacity at this time, we do know it will be significantly reduced,” the school said in the letter cited by the outlet. “A new student ticket sales process will be announced at a later date as the schedule, capacity and other details surrounding the 2020 season are finalized.”

