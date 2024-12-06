Dojo and American Express Partner to Streamline Payments in UK

Payments technology provider Dojo reportedly has signed a new agreement with American Express that will help Dojo’s small business customers in the United Kingdom accept American Express payments with one unified contract.

With this agreement, the small businesses will see a consolidated statement for transaction reconciliation, a unified settlement process, streamlined onboarding and a single point of contact for servicing, Fintech Finance News reported Thursday (Dec. 5).

“We want to make life easier for our customers while giving them time back to focus on what matters — running their business and delivering a fantastic customer experience,” Dojo Vice President of Payment Nuno Mateus said in the report.

Daniel Edelman, general manager, merchant services at American Express, said in the report: “As we look to continue our coverage growth momentum, this new strategic agreement will enable yet more businesses across the U.K. to benefit from the spending power of Amex Cardholders.”

American Express announced some other partnerships in the U.K. earlier this year.

In October, the company teamed up with Revolut Business to enable that company’s merchants in the U.K. to accept American Express payments.

The collaboration allows Revolut to enable its merchants to access a previously untapped pool of premium customers and helps American Express expand its merchant network in the U.K., Revolut said at the time in a press release.

The addition of American Express brought to seven the number of payment methods that Revolut Business enables merchants to accept at their checkout.

In March, American Express partnered with Ryft, a payment platform for marketplaces and digital platforms, to enable that company’s merchants in the U.K. to accept payments from American Express cards.

The partnership increases payment flexibility for eCommerce merchants in the U.K., allows more digital platforms to accept American Express, and boosts the competitive position of Ryft.

“Amex is a strong card brand, especially when it comes to business to business payments,” Ryft CEO Sadra Hosseini said at the time in a press release. “We are proud to be working together to mutually grow across this sector and bring some of the great Amex benefits to our merchants.”

