More Than 4 in 10 US Consumers Now Use Virtual Cards at Checkout

What if paying online didn’t mean putting your actual credit or debit card number at risk of fraud or purchasing errors? What if your card was ready to use instantly, before the plastic even shipped? Virtual cards can have these and other features. And consumers are catching on.

More than 4 in 10 U.S. consumers used a virtual card in the past six months. Another 65% say they’re likely to do so in the year ahead. “Digital Payments Evolution: Virtual Cards Poised to Take Off,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan collaboration, shows how this once-niche product is going mainstream.

So who’s using these cards — and why? Our survey of 2,516 U.S. consumers conducted from Feb. 12, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2025, reveals what drives adoption and where opportunity lies. The report explores how digital wallets influence behavior, which consumers prioritize speed and security, and how financial institutions can guide hesitant users toward engagement.

Inside the data brief:

Half of consumers who’ve experienced fraud used a virtual card recently, 19% more than average.

Shoppers who are the most tech-savvy or enthusiastic about digital finance lead adoption, with usage rates topping 70%.

Gen Z and millennials embrace virtual cards the most, but mainstream consumers show interest — if providers offer clear education.

Online shopping tops the list of preferred use cases, especially with trusted merchants.

About “Digital Payments Evolution: Virtual Cards Poised to Take Off”

“Digital Payments Evolution: Virtual Cards Poised to Take Off” is based on a survey conducted from Feb. 12, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2025. The report examines consumer adoption and usage of virtual and digital cards, focusing on technology familiarity, payment preferences and security concerns. The survey gathered responses from 2,516 U.S. consumers who made at least one digital payment within the past six months. The sample was balanced based on U.S. census data, including demographics such as income, age and education. This report explores how consumers use these cards, what drives their preferences and how usage varies across personas. To uncover what’s driving this shift and how to stay ahead, download the report to learn more.