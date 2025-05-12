Nearly 9 in 10 Job Posting Scams Impersonate Trusted Company Brands

In a financial landscape marked by sophisticated threats, a new report highlights how malicious actors are adopting highly personalized strategies, mirroring legitimate business practices, to exploit specific vulnerabilities across generational lines. Scammers are drawing from the toolkits of legitimate businesses, personalizing their offerings and customizing how they contact and convince victims to engage.

The report, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Featurespace, examines the tailored strategies scammers employ to deceive consumers and the implications for financial institutions (FIs). It finds that financial scams continue to grow more complex and difficult to detect as scammers innovate and fine-tune their tactics.

The study defines financial scams as a type of fraud involving misleading victims to gain access to accounts, personal information, or trust to obtain money from them, focusing specifically on those resulting in financial losses. This growing threat not only causes mental and emotional damage to victims but also undermines consumer trust and confidence in FIs, online transactions, and the financial system as a whole.

Drawing on data from a survey of over 10,000 consumers conducted from July to August 2024, the research reveals that consumers’ unique circumstances make them more vulnerable to specific types of scams most relevant to their interests and habits. This level of personalization allows scammers to effectively exploit human psychology. By aligning messages with a target’s fears, aspirations, or habits, scammers make their schemes more believable and harder to detect, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to intentionally targeting and exploiting unique vulnerabilities.

Key findings regarding generational differences include:

Job Listing/Employment Scams: Generation Z consumers are three times more likely than baby boomers and seniors to fall victim to job listing or employment scams.

Fake eCommerce and Sweepstakes Scams: Older generations face higher risks from fake eCommerce scams, being impacted more than three times as frequently as Gen Z. Baby boomers and seniors are also twice as likely to be victims of sweepstakes scams compared to Gen Z consumers.

Social Media Fraud: Gen Z’s reliance on digital platforms makes them two times more vulnerable than baby boomers and seniors to social media fraud .

Beyond generational targeting, the report also details how scammers maximize engagement by personalizing initial contact based on consumer traits and scam type. They leverage a mix of digital and traditional channels, such as email, social media, and phone calls, choosing methods victims are most likely to engage with. Once contact is made, carefully chosen tactics are employed to manipulate victims into compliance, often involving building trust, leveraging fear, or offering financial incentives. Scammers posing as trusted entities are particularly effective in schemes like job listing scams or debt collection.

This adaptability highlights the necessity for FIs to adopt dynamic defenses, invest in advanced analytics and behavioral monitoring, and consider proactive measures like scenario-based training for consumers. The study sample was balanced across key U.S. adult demographic variables.



