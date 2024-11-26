UK Targets 2026 for Crypto Rules as Digital Asset Ownership Climbs

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority published its cryptocurrency regulation roadmap amid increasing digital asset ownership.

It plans to issue its final crypto rules in 2026.

The roadmap also outlines a series of “focused consultations,” an approach designed to make policy development transparent and help people participate by making the process more manageable and flexible, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 26) press release.

“Our research results highlight the need for clear regulation that supports a safe, competitive and sustainable crypto sector in the U.K.,” Matthew Long, director of payments and digital assets at the FCA, said in the release. “We want to develop a sector that embraces innovation and is underpinned by market integrity and consumer trust. We’re committed to working closely with the government, international partners, industry and consumers to help us get the future rules right.”

The FCA found that 12% of U.K. adults own crypto, up from 10% in past findings, per the release. Awareness of crypto is also up, from 91% to 93%. Ten percent said they did not conduct any research before buying crypto, while one-third said they believed they could file a complaint with the FCA if something went wrong and wanted recourse or financial protection.

“Currently, crypto remains largely unregulated in the U.K. and high-risk,” the release said. “If something goes wrong, it is unlikely you will be protected, so you should be prepared to lose all your money.”

Meanwhile, there is an emerging hope among crypto players for a new regulatory regime under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Trump reportedly met with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to discuss personnel appointments.

On the campaign trail, Trump stressed that once elected, he would create a presidential advisory commission focused on crypto and charged with developing transparent regulatory guidance in the sector. For years, crypto companies have complained of “regulation by enforcement” under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The largest financial institutions are eager to explore tokenized assets,” Nikola Plecas, head of commercialization, Visa Crypto, told PYMNTS last month, adding that they will need regulatory certainty to do so.

So far, questions about whether cryptocurrencies and digital assets, including stablecoins, should be governed as securities or banking instruments remain unresolved.