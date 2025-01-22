This Week in Web3: Navigating Donald Trump’s Crypto Landscape

The current moment couldn’t be more archetypically “crypto” if it tried.

The industry, coming off a period of four years during which many crypto firms felt unfairly targeted by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), now finds itself sitting at the convergence of political advocacy, market enthusiasm and technological innovation.

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have soared since Donald Trump was elected president, as the new president has promised a lighter regulatory touch and picked pro-crypto officials for key government positions.

But just as the day appeared to be won for the digital asset space, the new president announced two meme coins, a move that critics — many from among the crypto industry — alleged would distract from and even undermine the legitimization of financial blockchain use cases and other crypto assets such as stablecoins.

“The main thing people are thinking about crypto is, ‘Oh, it’s just a casino for these meme coins,’” said Nic Carter, a Trump supporter and partner at the crypto investment firm Castle Island Ventures, per a report. “It does the opposite of validating us, it makes it look completely unserious.”

Read more: The State of the Stablecoin as a Payment Mechanism

Decoding Political Influence on Cryptocurrency Markets

Cryptocurrency’s road to mainstream adoption has often been shaped by policy frameworks and political endorsements. The return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has introduced a new dynamic to this narrative.

PYMNTS covered Sunday (Jan. 19) that the cryptocurrency industry is hoping the new administration will deliver the clearer regulatory framework the sector has long wished for. It was reported Monday (Jan. 20) that Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, anticipates that Trump will move quickly on new cryptocurrency rules.

Still, Trump’s active participation in the crypto ecosystem, marked by the launch of his meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, has sparked debates. These tokens soared on inauguration day Monday but faced immediate volatility, plummeting Tuesday (Jan. 21) after the inaugural address omitted bitcoin as well as certain of the campaign promises around cryptocurrency he had made.

Crypto markets expected Trump to mention digital assets during his address, perhaps by discussing his plans for a strategic bitcoin reserve.

At the same time, Trump’s plans to establish a Cryptocurrency Advisory Council remain intact and signal a policy pivot that could shape the regulatory landscape. The SEC has also responded in kind, forming on Tuesday a dedicated crypto task force to address the pressing need for clear and comprehensive regulations.

Read more: 3 Things to Watch as Trump Becomes Memecoin Billionaire and US President

Harmonizing Policy, Innovation and Trust

Institutions are responding to these dynamics by doubling down on crypto-related ventures. For instance, Circle’s Tuesday acquisition of Hashnote, the issuer of the USYC stablecoin, is a strategic move to consolidate its position in the stablecoin market and enhance interoperability between USYC and USDC.

Startups, too, are carving a niche. 1Money’s recent successful $20 million funding round to develop a stablecoin payment network exemplifies the growing appetite for alternative payment solutions that offer both stability and efficiency.

As PYMNTS wrote recently, stablecoins are increasingly seen as a viable payment option, bridging the gap between the crypto world and traditional finance.

Elsewhere, the Web3 development studio FSL has introduced its payment solution GMT Pay. Announced Wednesday (Jan. 22), the tool lets users earn income from the FSL lifestyle app STEPN and then use those earnings to make real-world purchases.

Still, for blockchain to reach its full potential in financial services, PYMNTS covered Tuesday how privacy must be prioritized alongside scalability and interoperability. Balancing these requirements is critical for the technology’s broader adoption, particularly in sectors like banking and payments, where trust is a non-negotiable factor. Financial institutions are rightfully cautious about exposing sensitive data, and the industry must address these concerns head-on.

The interplay between these forces underscores a simple yet powerful truth: the future of payments innovation lies not in isolated advancements but in the ability to harmonize diverse elements into a cohesive and sustainable ecosystem.