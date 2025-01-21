SEC Forms Crypto Task Force to Develop Regulatory Framework

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a crypto task force focused on developing a “comprehensive and clear” regulatory framework for crypto assets.

The crypto task force will collaborate with SEC staff and the public to help the commission “draw clear regulatory lines, provide realistic paths to regulation, craft sensible disclosure frameworks and deploy enforcement resources judiciously,” the SEC said in a Tuesday (Jan. 21) press release.

The task force will be led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, with Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman Richard Gabbert serving as the task force’s chief of staff and Senior Policy Advisor to the Acting Chairman Taylor Asher serving as its chief policy advisor, according to the release.

“I look forward to the efforts of Commissioner Peirce to lead regulatory policy on crypto, which involves multiple SEC divisions and offices,” SEC Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda said in the release.

Peirce said in the release that the crypto task force will seek input from investors, industry participants, academics and other interested parties.

The task force invites public comment via email at crypto@sec.gov and plans to hold roundtables in the future, according to the release.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the public to foster a regulatory environment that protects investors, facilitates capital formation, fosters market integrity and supports innovation,” Peirce said in the release.

Peirce told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in March 2022 that crypto companies have been arguing for years that they need more guidance from the SEC to understand whether their products are securities and need to be regulated as such.

At the time, the conversation had not been very productive on either side, because companies had been reluctant to accept an open invitation to work out a solution that balances innovation while protecting the markets, Peirce added.

“We have the authority to provide that kind of relief, but we just haven’t shown that we’re willing to be creative in tailoring that relief in a way that makes sense,” Peirce said in the March 2022 interview. “So that would be the most, I think, productive thing that we could do. And if we did that, I think we’d see lots of people willing to come in and work with us.”