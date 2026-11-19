Payment security is becoming a CFO performance metric. The competitive advantage is shifting from detecting more suspicious transactions to preventing losses before settlement, while preserving payment speed, liquidity and efficiency.

Fraud prevention is moving upstream. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 57% of middle market firms detect payment fraud or nonclearance only after settlement, reinforcing the value of supplier verification, account validation and prepayment controls.

Outsourcing payments doesn’t outsource financial risk. Visa reported a 62% increase in third-party incidents, exposing how vendor dependencies can concentrate fraud exposure, operational disruption and recovery costs on corporate balance sheets.

A company can outsource its payment processing, automate its accounts payable and delegate fraud monitoring to specialized providers. What it cannot wholly outsource is the financial damage when those systems fail.

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A compromised supplier, payment processor or technology platform can expose businesses to losses that extend beyond the fraudulent transaction itself, including operational disruption, recovery costs, liquidity pressures and damaged commercial relationships. And as attacks increasingly exploit the connections between organizations rather than weaknesses within individual systems, the economics of payment security are changing.

Visa’s Fall 2026 Biannual Threats Report, released Tuesday (Nov. 17), illustrates why. Incidents involving third-party agents increased 62% compared with the preceding six-month period. Those providers were linked to approximately 56% of compromised payment credentials identified during the first half of 2026.

Separate 2026 research from PYMNTS Intelligence, in the report “When Controls Slow Commerce: The Data Behind Middle-Market Payment Friction,” found that only 43% of surveyed CFOs believed their companies were highly effective at balancing payment speed with fraud protection. Meanwhile, 85% identified automation that reduces manual review as a way to improve both.

And as payments become faster, more automated and more dependent on third parties, security is moving from a technical safeguard toward an operating discipline governing how money is authorized, transferred and protected.

Read more: How Bank-Linked Verification Cuts AR Payment Risk

Third-Party Risk Is Becoming a Payments Problem

The emerging challenge for chief financial officers is that outsourcing payment operations can reduce the cost of executing transactions without necessarily reducing the company’s underlying exposure to payment fraud.

Artificial intelligence is making those attacks more efficient, as criminals turn to AI to automate reconnaissance, identify vulnerabilities and test payment controls, allowing familiar fraud techniques to operate at greater speed and scale.

That does not make outsourcing inherently less secure. Specialized providers often possess stronger fraud intelligence and detection capabilities than individual enterprises. It does mean that evaluating providers solely on processing costs, reliability and service levels leaves out an increasingly important dimension: the financial consequences of a compromised relationship.

The next competitive advantage may belong not to companies with the most fraud detection tools, but to those that can demonstrate how effectively their payment infrastructure prevents financial losses before they occur.

Read more: 5 Ways the CFO’s Cash Playbook Is Being Rewritten

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The Cost of Detecting Fraud Too Late

Meanwhile, research from PYMNTS Intelligence suggests that the timing of fraud detection may be as important as the sophistication of the technology performing it. Findings shared in the 2026 Certainty Project report, “Early Detection: Why Top-Performing Firms Focus on Fraud Before It Starts,” found that 57% of surveyed middle market companies typically identify payment fraud or nonclearance only after settlement. Just 17% typically detect problems before a transaction is initiated and 13% during authorization.

The financial difference is substantial. Companies reporting high levels of payment uncertainty experienced fraud and nonclearance costs averaging 42 basis points of annual revenue, compared with 21 basis points among lower-uncertainty firms. For a business generating $500 million in annual revenue, that 21-basis-point difference represents approximately $1.05 million.

The findings, based on a survey of 60 U.S. middle market payments executives, establish an association rather than proving that earlier detection alone produces those savings. Nevertheless, they illustrate why payment integrity is becoming a measurable financial performance issue.

Read more: CFOs’ Old Controls Face an SEC Armed With AI

A separate September PYMNTS Intelligence and Bottomline study of 150 U.S. treasury and finance executives found that 81% of firms planned to strengthen supplier verification, while 75% planned stronger bank account checks. The report also found that 59% of companies using at least three AI fraud tools stopped 90% or more of fraud attempts, compared with 32% of firms using none.

For corporate finance departments, this changes where security investments can deliver value. Instead of relying primarily on downstream investigations and recovery, companies can verify suppliers, banking credentials and payment instructions while transactions remain reversible.

The challenge is therefore not simply to spend more on security, but to determine which controls reduce financial exposure without unnecessarily slowing legitimate commerce.

Marketplace developments are following that logic. Payment providers are embedding account ownership and payee verification directly into enterprise resource planning systems, treasury platforms and payment APIs.

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