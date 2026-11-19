Highlights
Outsourcing payments doesn’t outsource financial risk. Visa reported a 62% increase in third-party incidents, exposing how vendor dependencies can concentrate fraud exposure, operational disruption and recovery costs on corporate balance sheets.
Fraud prevention is moving upstream. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 57% of middle market firms detect payment fraud or nonclearance only after settlement, reinforcing the value of supplier verification, account validation and prepayment controls.
Payment security is becoming a CFO performance metric. The competitive advantage is shifting from detecting more suspicious transactions to preventing losses before settlement, while preserving payment speed, liquidity and efficiency.
A company can outsource its payment processing, automate its accounts payable and delegate fraud monitoring to specialized providers. What it cannot wholly outsource is the financial damage when those systems fail.
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B2B, B2B Payments, CFOs, featured insights, News, Payment Security, Payments Intelligence, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, vendors, Visa