CFOs’ Old Controls Face an SEC Armed With AI

Highlights
The SEC is bringing fewer cases but sharper tools. Its 2026 enforcement overhaul puts advanced analytics, anomaly detection and financial-flow investigations at the center of a more targeted regulatory strategy.
Legacy finance controls face a technology reckoning. AI agents, automated payments and interconnected financial systems are moving faster than the oversight infrastructure built to govern them, exposing gaps between compliance, execution and accountability.
The next CFO advantage is knowing what automation misses. As regulators sharpen their ability to connect financial data, companies that invest in continuous monitoring, audit trails and cross-system visibility could turn compliance modernization into a competitive advantage.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is modernizing its ability to detect financial misconduct. That normally wouldn’t be news, except that so many U.S. companies haven’t modernized their own ability to perform financial workflows.