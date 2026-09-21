The Best Enterprise AI System Is One CFOs Are Allowed to Use

Highlights
AI’s new enterprise benchmark is what happens after the prompt. Retention, access and deletion rules are becoming as important as model intelligence when sensitive corporate data is involved.
The smartest model can still lose the procurement battle. If legal, security or compliance won’t approve a system for finance and other critical workflows, superior performance has limited enterprise value.
Privacy architecture could become AI’s next competitive moat. The advantage may shift toward providers that deliver frontier capabilities while keeping sensitive prompts, outputs and safety monitoring inside the customer’s control.
The most important benchmark for the next phase of enterprise artificial intelligence isn’t arising around the model’s intelligence.