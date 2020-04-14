Disbursements

Disbursements And The COVID-19 Moment

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

If you thought checks were merely being tolerated before, COVID-19 alarm has rendered all paper instruments persona non grata, including cash. Are we witnessing the death of paper payments? It clearly doesn’t look good for printing or mailing and, as a disbursements story, behavioral shifts imposed by a deadly virus just sped up contactless adoption by years.

Additionally, billions in government aid are being paid out based on a history of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) e-filing, which has left millions who do not e-file wondering how (and even if) their money will ever arrive, and in what form. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow instant payment service still two to three years away, it’s another manifest disbursements issue arising from COVID-19 disarray. Financial institutions (FIs) and Fintechs think they can help solve it.

“Ample businesses are currently confronting … outdated processes as the spread of COVID-19 shunted most employees into remote work from their homes, making managing paper bills, checks and invoices challenging. Digital or mobile disbursement methods would make this part of the payment cycle much shorter and easier,” according to the April 2020 PYMNTS Disbursements Tracker®, powered by Ingo Money.

Rescuing SMBs

Of all the imminent matters facing individuals and businesses at present, the most pressing strategic imperative is saving the nation’s 29 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), staving off a more protracted economic event. One very promising channel is mobile.

“There has been … growth in mobile disbursement interest in the B2B space … especially as more millennial and Gen Z workers join firms’ staff,” the report notes. “These younger employees expect faster payment experiences, but mobile-enabled B2B disbursements have proven to be relatively complex.”

As the coronavirus pandemic forces social distancing, obsessive hand sanitizing and a generalized fear of touching things, digital disbursements are obviously safer, and of course far faster.

“Digital or mobile disbursement methods would make this part of the payment cycle much shorter and easier, preventing them from having to track down payments,” the report states.

“It is worth noting that businesses integrate proper authentication processes into their disbursement processes, however. Mobile disbursements are becoming critical for both B2B and B2C companies. The entities that can adapt alongside rising global smartphone penetration levels — and those that leave outdated check disbursements behind — are the ones who will dominate in both fields.”

Pandemic Goes Paperless

“The financial challenges stemming from COVID-19 put into perspective the need for a better, modern disbursement solution — one that is ubiquitous, digital, 24/7 [year-round], on-demand and with an ability to provide people with choice in how they receive their funds with many instant payment options,” Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS.

With more than 40 percent of B2B payments made by paper check in first half 2019, it’s hard to imagine the jarring disappearance of familiar payments forms. But the time has come at last.

“Banks and businesses see the writing on the wall,” Edwards added. “What is likely to change after the pandemic is faster adoption of instant digital disbursement solutions that better prepare them to facilitate disbursements in real time [and] on demand, especially in times of great need.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
7.7K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
6.5K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
6.5K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
5.4K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
5.2K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.8K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.7K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
4.5K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.9K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.9K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.8K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.8K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
2.7K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage