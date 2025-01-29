Starbucks CEO Focuses on Brand; Cites ‘Near-Term’ Challenges

Amid a challenging quarter marked by declining sales and reduced customer traffic, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol remains confident about the company’s strategic direction. Since assuming leadership four months ago, Niccol has emphasized enhancing customer experiences, operational improvements, and strategic investments as key components of Starbucks’ turnaround efforts.

“Despite near-term challenges, we have significant strengths and a clear plan,” Niccol explained Tuesday (Jan. 28) during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. “I’m confident we’re on track to turn the business around, but much of our work is just beginning.”

An area of focus for Starbucks is modifying customer behavior and fostering deeper engagement through its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. The program saw modest growth, reaching 34.6 million active members. However, the company is shifting its marketing strategy from discount-driven campaigns to broader brand messaging, highlighting its premium coffee offerings and the overall Starbucks experience.

Niccol noted that this pivot has resulted in increased traffic and transactions from non-Rewards members, indicating a broader reach. “As we stepped away from discounting and focused on marketing the craft of our coffee and the premium experience, we observed positive responses from non-Rewards customers,” Niccol said.

This adjustment aligns with Starbucks’ goal of redirecting resources toward enhancing its brand experience rather than offering short-term incentives. Niccol explained, “Our focus is on building a stronger connection between customers and the Starbucks experience, which includes exceptional products and a welcoming atmosphere. While these are early stages, we’re seeing encouraging signs of progress.”

Starbucks has implemented several operational changes to improve the customer experience and drive loyalty. Recent initiatives include reinstating condiment bars, returning to barista-written names on cups, and expanding free refills for paying customers. These moves are intended to restore the company’s traditional coffeehouse ambiance while increasing efficiency.

Additionally, Starbucks is optimizing its menu by reducing beverage and food offerings by 30% by the end of the fiscal year and rolling out digital menu boards over the next 18 months. These changes aim to simplify operations and enhance the ordering experience, ultimately supporting customer satisfaction.

Earnings Reflect Challenges

First-quarter financial results illustrate the company’s hurdles. Global comparable store sales fell by 4%, with both North America and U.S. sales declining 4% due to lower transactions, partially offset by a 4% increase in average ticket size. International sales also decreased by 4%, including a 6% drop in China caused by both lower ticket size and fewer transactions. Total net revenue remained flat at $9.4 billion, while operating income decreased, influenced by higher investments in employee wages and benefits.

Despite these challenges, Starbucks continues to expand, opening 377 new stores during the quarter, bringing its total store count to 40,576 worldwide. The company remains focused on growth in its two largest markets, the U.S. and China.

As part of its broader turnaround plan, Starbucks has introduced two new executive roles to address operational challenges and drive long-term growth.

North America Chief Stores Officer: This position, filled by Mike Grams, will oversee store performance, retail teams and customer solutions. Grams brings over 30 years of experience from Taco Bell, where he most recently served as president and COO.

Chief Store Development Officer: Meredith Sandland will lead store development strategy and design, aiming to enhance the company’s community-focused coffeehouse concept. Sandland previously served as CEO of Empower Delivery, a software company specializing in restaurant optimization.

Looking ahead, Niccol remains optimistic about Starbucks’ ability to reconnect with its customer base and achieve sustainable growth. Starbucks is navigating an environment where economic pressures have caused many consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, including dining out.

As economic pressures persist amid Starbucks’ decline in consumer traffic, the PYMNTS Intelligence series, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report,” the “How Consumer Perception of Inflation Forces Many to Trade Down” edition found 98% of individuals living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay their bills are cutting back on dining out. In comparison, 95% of those living paycheck to paycheck but managing their bills are also making similar reductions.