Economy

Fewer Renters Pay On Time Amid The Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fewer Renters Pay On Time Amid The Coronavirus

Amid decreasing consumer confidence and increasing job losses, the economic impacts of the coronavirus continue to build. While 91.5 percent of renters in buildings that are professionally managed made payments in full or in part as of April 26, 95.6 percent made payments during the same period last year, per the National Multifamily Housing Council, CNBC reported.

NMHC President Doug Bibby said, per the report, “It is encouraging that apartment residents continue to meet their rent obligations, whether that’s with the support of the federal relief funds, credit cards [or] alternative, flexible options provided by the industry’s owners and operators.”

Bibby continued, “But their financial security is unclear, as many may not qualify for federal relief, while others are drawing down savings and facing greater financial challenges, including higher healthcare costs.”

A government bailout plan doesn’t exist for renters, although landlords for single- and multi-family properties are providing temporary decreases in rent and repayment plans as they aim to work with their tenants.

Willy Walker, the CEO of commercial lender Walker & Dunlop, said per the report that his people are communicating with apartment owners and operators each day. He noted that only 1 percent of owners had requested assistance on their commercial loans, yet he is a pragmatist.

“One of the big things that many of our borrowers are doing is going out, talking to their tenants and anyone who does have a need for rental forbearance … they’re putting in repayment plans,” he said. “Quite honestly, it’s a waiting game to see what May and June and July rent [rolls] look like, as it relates to how many loans come to us for forbearance and then what defaults look like come September, October, November.”

In separate news, another 3.8 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week that ended on April 25, per a report from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday (April 30), as the coronavirus continues taking its toll on the country’s economy.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs
25.3K
Loans

Many US Restaurants Say PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19 Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19
16.6K
Gig Economy

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct Of Staff Amid COVID-19

Warren Buffett Warren Buffett
8.0K
Economy

Amid COVID-19 Disaster, Warren Buffett Talks Up US, World Progress

Retail Retail
7.8K
Retail

Global Retail Sales Projected To Fall 9.6 Pct On Average

Paycheck Protection Program application Paycheck Protection Program application
6.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: All PPP Loan Recipients Will Face Audits

5.7K
B2B Payments

Deep Dive: How Companies Are Balancing Paper-Based AR Payments In A Digital World

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains
4.8K
Retail

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains

Amazon Amazon
4.1K
Amazon

U.S. Government’s ‘Notorious Markets’ Piracy Report Lists Multiple International Amazon Sites

eCommerce, cross-border payments eCommerce, cross-border payments
3.9K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

Localized Payments Help Fashion eTailers Boost Cross-Border Sales

Mastercard building Mastercard building
3.5K
Earnings

Q1 Mastercard Earnings: Worldwide Debit, Prepaid GDV Grow 9.5 Pct

3.1K
Coronavirus

The Need To Adapt To Ride Out The Storm

unemployment application unemployment application
3.0K
Coronavirus

Another 3.8 Million Americans File Jobless Claims, Bringing COVID Total Above 30 Million

groceries for delivery groceries for delivery
2.8K
Retail

How Grocers Are Gaining Mindshare In The Virtual Grocery Aisles

Study: Damage Would Be Worse Without Lockdowns Study: Damage Would Be Worse Without Lockdowns
2.7K
Coronavirus

Study: Economic Damage Would Be Worse Without Lockdowns, Social Distancing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
2.6K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan Chase Submits Nearly $18B In PPP Loans