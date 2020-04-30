Jobless Claims Down, But Total Surpassed 30M

COVID-19 continued to take its toll on the nation’s economy last week as the number of Americans who filed jobless claims has topped 30 million over the last month.

But Department of Labor (DOL) data released on Thursday (April 30) show the number appears to be slowing, providing cautious optimism that the worst could be behind us.

For the week ending April 25, the number of seasonally adjusted claims was 3.8 million, down from 603,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The numbers from the previous week were updated by 15,000 from 4,427,000 to 4,442,000. The four-week average was 5 million, a decline of 757,000 from the previous week’s revised average.

“We have to do everything in our power to make a path to reenter the economy and it’s testing, testing, testing, and it all comes back to science,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN minutes after the numbers were released. “We have to have confidence that Americans can join the workforce because others have been tested. The economy cannot be turned around with it.”

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said the new weekly tallies have dwindled since the peak of more than 6 million new claims at the end of the March.

“Muddling the picture is the expectation and hope that many of these workers can return to their jobs as society emerges from work-at-home measures,” he said in a statement. “Similarly, it is hoped that the Payroll Protection Program is having some success protecting workers and their incomes.”

States with biggest decreases for the week ending April 18 were in New York, where the numbers fell by 189,517; California, where the total was 127,112 lower; and Michigan, where claims decreased by 85,500. Georgia saw 72,578 fewer claims, and Washington slipped by 60,980.

But the largest increases in initial claims were in Florida, up 326,251, Connecticut, 68,758, West Virginia, 31,811, Louisiana 12,270 and Texas, 6,504.

On Wednesday, the DOL said the first quarter economy suffered its biggest dip since the Great Recession. The latest numbers bring an end to the longest expansion in the nation as the coronavirus has crippled the nation’s economy.