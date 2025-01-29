The financial services landscape is at a critical juncture as banks grapple with the need to modernize their core. Banking business and technology leaders are challenged with balancing key KPIs: cost, risk, system integration, growth, opportunity and efficiency. As fintechs lead the charge in agility and innovation, traditional banks must prioritize core modernization investments, or risk falling behind. This panel will explore how banks can align business and technical leadership through an approach that unites operational and strategic priorities for upgrading their core at a sustainable budget, speed and scale.