Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Marcos Gelfi, Vice President, Global Head of Commercial Fraud/Dispute Products and Cardholder Solutions at Discover Global Network
Jeff Hallenbeck, Head of Payments at Forter
Freyja McKenna, Head of Fraud & Risk, EMEA at at Adyen
Date
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time
12:00 pm
You’ve heard of customer lifecycle management. And you’ve heard of customer lifetime value. But there’s also a lifecycle around payment and identity security for online transactions as well as on-premise purchases. But as digital transactions continue to surge, so too does the sophistication of fraudsters. This panel will explore how the senior security executives of leading financial and security organizations are leveraging data-driven decisioning to stay one step ahead. Gain insights into the cutting-edge techniques used for pre-authorization security, payments security, and tokenization, and learn how these strategies are shaping the future of fraud defense. Discover how a proactive, data-driven approach can not only mitigate risks but also foster customer trust, optimize the user experience, and drive business growth.

