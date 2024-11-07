You’ve heard of customer lifecycle management. And you’ve heard of customer lifetime value. But there’s also a lifecycle around payment and identity security for online transactions as well as on-premise purchases. But as digital transactions continue to surge, so too does the sophistication of fraudsters. This panel will explore how the senior security executives of leading financial and security organizations are leveraging data-driven decisioning to stay one step ahead. Gain insights into the cutting-edge techniques used for pre-authorization security, payments security, and tokenization, and learn how these strategies are shaping the future of fraud defense. Discover how a proactive, data-driven approach can not only mitigate risks but also foster customer trust, optimize the user experience, and drive business growth.