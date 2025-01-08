Details

Host
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS
Guests
Barry Collier, Co-founder and Head of R&D at DRINKS
Date
Monday, January 13, 2025
Time
2:00 pm
About

Join us as industry leaders and innovators share insights on how GenAI is shaking up the retail status quo. 

Discover how DRINKS is impacting the $250 billion US alcohol market with its pioneering e-commerce platform, enabling retailers, marketplaces, and alcohol companies to navigate complex regulations effortlessly. Learn about DRINKS’ innovative AI-powered personalization technology, which has demonstrated over 200% increase in online wine sales, as we explore the future of digital alcohol commerce.

    First Name*

    Last Name*

    Title*

    Company*

    Country*

    Work Email*