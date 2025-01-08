Join us as industry leaders and innovators share insights on how GenAI is shaking up the retail status quo.

Discover how Mirakl is changing B2B retailing with AI-powered marketplace solutions, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital growth and expand their product offerings. This session will cover Mirakl’s innovative features, including AI-driven catalog management, advanced retail media capabilities, and integration with existing e-commerce ecosystems, as we explore the future of B2B commerce.