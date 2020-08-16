It’s taken a year, but Facebook has integrated the Instagram and Messenger chat platforms.

The Verge reported update notices were spotted on Instagram’s mobile app on iOS and Android devices last week with the message, “There’s a New Way to Message on Instagram.” It listed features such as a new, colorful look for chats, more emojis and the ability to chat with Facebook friends.

Once “update” is hit, the direct message icon on the top right of Instagram is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo, The Verge reported.

Its editors reported that Instagram chats are more colorful. Under the new formula, the sender’s messages shift between blue and purple as you scroll. Still, it’s not possible to message Facebook users directly from Instagram.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion. Two years later, Facebook purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion.

Last summer, Facebook planned to merge messaging systems so mobile app users could chat across all channels. The idea was to have Instagram’s chat feature use Facebook Messenger’s technology, so Instagram users could communicate with Messenger users.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants users to be able to chat with each other across its Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Earlier this month, Instagram launched Reels, Facebook’s answer to TikTok, the trendy Chinese app that allows users to share lip-syncing videos.

Reels allows users to create 15-second videos using editing tools embedded in Instagram’s camera, including a timer, countdown clock and an align tool, which gives creators a simple way to edit video. It includes music from a giant library Instagram recently licensed from music labels.

Last month, Facebook announced the launch of Instagram Shop, which it called an in-app shopping destination where customers can discover products and brands they love from across Instagram. In addition, Facebook said that in the coming weeks, it will also roll out Facebook Pay in the U.S. for the new feature.

The addition of Facebook Pay to Instagram Shop is designed to “provide a seamless, secure way to shop and make donations across our apps,” the company said in a statement.