Facebook Expands Instagram Shopping And Payment Options

By PYMNTS
Posted on
Facebook Expands Instagram Shopping Options

Don’t look now, but Facebook just took another big step into the world of online shopping and digital payments.

On Thursday (July 16), Facebook announced the launch of Instagram Shop, an “in-app shopping destination where people can discover products and brands they love from across Instagram.”

Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing app Instagram, noted that the announcement marks the launch of “public testing” of Instagram Shop in the United States, with plans to expand globally.

In addition, Facebook said that in the coming weeks, it will also roll out Facebook Pay in the United States for use in the new Instagram Shop feature.

Facebook first unveiled Facebook Pay last year in a few countries on a limited basis.

The addition of Facebook Pay to Instagram Shop is designed to “provide a seamless, secure way to shop and make donations across our apps,” the company said in a press release.

“Today, we are launching two new features aimed at making Instagram the best place for people to discover and shop the brands and products they love,” Facebook said in a product rollout announcement posted on its website.

The Facebook Pay feature will also include “anti-fraud monitoring,” while allowing users to add a PIN or biometric-based safeguards such as Touch ID or Face ID.

Businesses looking to sell their wares and products on Instagram Shop can create collections in their shops on Instagram and tag products in their content, Facebook said.

For shoppers, Instagram Shop will make “personalized recommendations based on the brands you follow,” in addition to collections “curated by the @shop team,” Facebook said.

“Instagram Shop is an in-app shopping destination where people can discover products and brands they love from across Instagram,” Facebook stated.

