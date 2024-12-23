Blackhawk Network Makes Snapchat+ Subscription Gift Cards Available at Retailers

Gift cards for a one-year subscription to Snapchat+ are now available online and in-store at select major retailers.

This offering is enabled by a new partnership of messaging app Snapchat and global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN), BHN said in a Monday (Dec. 23) press release.

“Gift cards for goods and services have long been a go-to gift, but as younger consumers look for alternative payment methods for their favorite subscriptions, we’ve seen an increase in interest in gift cards for other market segments, including subscriptions,” BHN Head of Global Commerce Brett Narlinger said in the release.

Snapchat+ is the messaging app’s subscription tier that gives subscribers early and exclusive access to features, according to the release.

The new Snapchat+ gift cards join the more than 1,000 gift card products offered by BHN, per the release.

“Through this partnership, we’re not only able to expand the reach of the Snapchat+ subscription, but also able to provide another in-demand option for our distribution partners to continue to meet the needs of shoppers of all ages,” Narlinger said.

Gift cards are the second most favored retail gift option during the holiday season, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, “The Credit Economy: How Consumers Are Approaching Holiday Spending and Travel.”

The November 2023 report found that over a third of shoppers intended to buy gift cards.

In another, separate partnership, Blackhawk Network said Dec. 11 that it teamed up with quick delivery service Gopuff that lets shoppers add physical gift cards to their online grocery order for at-home delivery.

“By partnering with BHN to add a variety of popular physical gift card options for delivery in as little as 15 minutes, Gopuff is making it even easier to give the perfect gift, even in a holiday pinch,” Narlinger said in a Dec. 11 press release.

In October, BHN said it will make DoorDash gift cards available to consumers and businesses via more channels in the United States and Canada.

This collaboration makes DoorDash gift cards and eGift options available on Giftcards.com and other stores and retailers, and in bulk to businesses via BHN’s software-as-a-service B2B gift card program.