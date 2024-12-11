Gopuff Teams With Blackhawk Network on Gift Card Delivery

Branded payments solutions company Blackhawk Network has launched a collaboration with quick delivery service Gopuff.

The partnership lets shoppers add physical gift cards to their online grocery order for at-home delivery, the companies said in a news release Wednesday (Dec. 11).

“Gopuff is known for offering its customers the ultimate selection and convenience for everyday needs, including in-demand gifts,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce for the Blackhawk Network (BHN).

“Gift cards are once again the most requested holiday gift, and a go-to gift for last-minute shoppers. By partnering with BHN to add a variety of popular physical gift card options for delivery in as little as 15 minutes, Gopuff is making it even easier to give the perfect gift, even in a holiday pinch,” Narlinger added.

As online grocery buying grows in popularity, the companies said their partnership embraces the trend by providing a simpler way to get gift cards, whether “customers are looking for a last-minute gift the morning of a party or want to send something special to a loved one in another city,” the release said.

The partnership comes weeks after BHN teamed with another delivery service, joining forces with DoorDash to make that company’s gift cards available to consumers and businesses via more channels in the United States and Canada.

Through this collaboration, DoorDash gift cards and eGift options are now available on Giftcards.com and other stores and retailers, with DoorDash also using BHN’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) B2B gift card program to provide gift cards in bulk to businesses.

According to research from the PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, “The Credit Economy: How Consumers are Approaching Holiday Spending and Travel,” gift cards are consumers’ second-most popular retail gift choice for the holiday season, with more than a third of shoppers planning to purchase them.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke recently with Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer at Hallmark, about how integrating digital gift cards and physical greeting cards improves the customer experience.

“We know consumers want solutions that blend tangible products with digital capabilities to solve a common need in a new way,” Abbott said. “Nothing compares to the feeling of opening a greeting card with a heartfelt message, and when combined with a surprise digital gift card that caters to the recipient’s favorite store, restaurant or retailer, it’s truly a gift that’s perfectly suited for anyone. With Gift Card Greetings, senders can easily select a gift card that they know their recipient will love, all while delivering it in a meaningful, personal way with a greeting card.”