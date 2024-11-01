Hallmark Bridges Digital Gifting with Personal Touch

As the holiday season approaches, the quest for the perfect gift intensifies. With consumers increasingly seeking personalized and convenient gifting solutions, Hallmark has introduced Gift Card Greetings, a new product merging physical greeting cards with digital gift cards.

These cards feature various designs for different occasions, allowing customers to choose a card, scan a unique code, select a digital gift card from more than 100 popular brands, and add a personal message. When the recipient receives the card, they can redeem the gift card by scanning the code and entering a PIN. Priced at $4.99, Gift Card Greetings are available at Hallmark stores, select retailers and online.

To delve deeper into the company’s approach to gifting, PYMNTS spoke to Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer at Hallmark, about how the integration of digital gift cards with physical greeting cards enhances the customer experience.

“We know consumers want solutions that blend tangible products with digital capabilities to solve a common need in a new way,” Abbott explained. “Nothing compares to the feeling of opening a greeting card with a heartfelt message, and when combined with a surprise digital gift card that caters to the recipient’s favorite store, restaurant or retailer, it’s truly a gift that’s perfectly suited for anyone. With Gift Card Greetings, senders can easily select a gift card that they know their recipient will love, all while delivering it in a meaningful, personal way with a greeting card.”

To ensure customers have a simple and enjoyable experience, Hallmark took specific measures when developing the redemption process for Gift Card Greetings.

“We knew we wanted to make the experience as seamless as possible,” Abbott noted. “By partnering with InComm Payments, an innovative global payments technology provider, we were able to combine our unique code process and link to a unique page on The Gift Card Shop, an eCommerce website managed by InComm Payments. The sender then selects a digital gift card from more than 100 favorite brands, adds a dollar amount, and handwrites a personalized message. When the recipient opens the card, they simply scan the code and enter a four-digit PIN to redeem their digital gift card.”

To explore how Hallmark’s Gift Card Greetings fit into the evolving landscape of gifting, it’s important to consider current consumer trends, Abbott noted.

“Today’s busy consumers are moving toward solutions that blend digital and tangible solutions in smart, simple, meaningful ways,” he explained. “When it comes to gifting, especially during the holiday season, customers want convenience and customizability. A significant number of greeting card shoppers are looking to send a monetary gift. When giving a physical gift card, the majority of purchasers deliver it with a greeting card. The Hallmark Gift Card Greetings format enables a seamless solution for any consumer who wants to send a monetary gift with a personalized choice.”

As the gifting environment grows, Abbott explained how Hallmark’s Gift Card Greetings fit into the context of consumer preferences.

“At Hallmark, we’re focused on creating a more caring and connected world,” he explained. “We try to be representative and inclusive of all types of messages and formats that someone might be looking for — with the right visuals, messages, formats and digital enhancements, we have something for everyone. Gift Card Greetings combine convenience and customizability for gift givers. In addition, our Hallmark + Venmo Cards let senders securely gift money with Venmo in a physical Hallmark card. Both Gift Card Greetings and Hallmark + Venmo Cards will be featured throughout our national marketing efforts this holiday season when gift giving is top of mind.”

As Hallmark enhances its offerings in the gifting space, it’s important to consider the market trends shaping consumer preferences.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, The Credit Economy: How Consumers are Approaching Holiday Spending and Travel, gift cards rank as the second most popular retail gift choice during the holiday season, with more than a third of shoppers planning to purchase them.

As digital gifting competition heats up, it’s crucial for Hallmark to forge a unique space for its products.

“Hallmark Gift Card Greetings enhance the emotion and connection of gift-giving by combining the digital gift with the quality, creativity, and personal message in a real Hallmark greeting card,” Abbott added. “This is more personal than other solutions in the marketplace that are often sent via email or text message. As digital gifting evolves, Hallmark will stay at the forefront by offering consumers more ways to connect with friends and loved ones through ‘just-right’ personalized gifts that feel meaningful and memorable.”