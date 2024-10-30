Blackhawk Network to Expand Availability of DoorDash Gift Cards

Blackhawk Network (BHN) will make DoorDash gift cards available to consumers and businesses via more channels in the United States and Canada.

The branded payment solutions network and the local commerce platform announced their new partnership in a Wednesday (Oct. 30) press release.

With this collaboration, DoorDash gift cards and eGift options are now available on Giftcards.com and other stores and retailers, according to the release.

In addition, DoorDash is using BHN’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) B2B gift card program to offer gift cards in bulk to businesses, per the release.

“Our new partnership with DoorDash will make both physical and digital DoorDash gift cards more accessible during peak shopping season while also extending its B2B gift card program applications,” Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at BHN, said in the release.

The B2B gift card program will help DoorDash tap into businesses’ growing use of gift cards for customer incentives, employee rewards, fundraisers and other ways to drive brand engagement, according to the release.

“As businesses have caught on to the overwhelming popularity of gift cards, they are finding new, creative channels to apply and disseminate gift card rewards, gifts and more,” Oliver Davies, head of consumer financials at DoorDash, said in the release. “The B2B gift card market offers a tremendous growth opportunity for DoorDash, and BHN is helping our brand to reach new audiences and tap those opportunities.”

This partnership follows some other moves BHN has made to expand its offerings.

In February, the company introduced a digital “code-to-catalog” called Select Codes that lets businesses distribute codes to customers, who can then swap that code for their choice of electronic gift or prepaid cards. The company said at the time that this offering provides a new option for incentives buyers.

Also in February, BHN partnered with Roblox to offer digital gift cards on the digital gaming platform’s gift card site in the local currencies of Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Brazil. Roblox digital gift cards let users purchase Robux, the platform’s virtual currency, to acquire digital items and accessories as well as to pay for Roblox’s monthly subscription service, Roblox Premium.