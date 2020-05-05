News

Today In Payments: Analysts Say Wells Fargo Road To Recovery Will Be Tough; N26 Notches $100M Amid Pandemic Uncertainty

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, analysts lowered Wells Fargo’s rating, and N26 raised $100 million in funding. Plus, U.S. banks have extended over $500 billion in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts Say Wells Fargo Road To Recovery Will Be Tough

Analysts at UBS Securities lowered Wells Fargo’s rating and earnings forecast, saying the bank will have a tougher time bouncing back from the pandemic — more so than other financial institutions. The analysts stated that the bank doesn’t have enough funds to protect it from pandemic-related losses.

N26 Notches $100M Amid Pandemic Uncertainty

German challenger bank N26 closed a funding deal for an additional $100 million as it prepares for financial uncertainty due to the pandemic. N26’s co-founder and CEO Valentin Stalf said the FinTech has enough cash but went for additional funding as more people “bank from home.”

Banks Extend $500B In PPP Loans To Help Struggling SMBs

Banks in the U.S. have extended over $500 billion in loans to SMBs affected by the pandemic. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury Department said there is roughly $145 billion left in the fund.

Robinhood Nets $280 Million On A $8.3B Valuation

Robinhood Markets, coming off a new $280 million funding round backed by Sequoia Capital, has seen its value and services expand during the pandemic, according to a Reuters report. The FinTech startup, which works to help millennials get into equities, crypto trading and other options, has benefited from the quarantine’s effects as people stay at home and have time to explore new finance options.

Bankers On Fixing B2B Payments API Flaws

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Digital Declutters The Medicine Cabinet

Digital is changing the way we shop for everything — even medicines as brick-and-mortar aisles suddenly feel crowded and unsafe. Achal Patel, co-founder and CEO of online direct-to-consumer (D2C) pharmacy Cabinet, tells Karen Webster how that is now also disrupting the way consumers shop for over-the-counter medications and decluttering the medicine cabinet in the process.

Hertz Feels The Hurt From Ride-Hailing And Online Platforms

Car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has gotten a bit of breathing room — until May 22 — from lenders to find ways to contend with challenges that have dented top lines. Hertz was reportedly quite close to filing for bankruptcy, as early as Tuesday (May 5) if it was not able to work out a deal with its creditors, in part to extend a grace period on a missed debt payment.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
5.4K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

3.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
3.3K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
2.9K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
2.8K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.5K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.4K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.2K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.2K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.1K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.1K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

tech startup tech startup
2.0K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
2.0K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

We accept SNAP We accept SNAP
2.0K
eCommerce

SNAP Users Shut Out Of The Digital Grocery Aisles