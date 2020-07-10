In today’s top news, Marqeta prepares for an IPO, and Punjab National Bank was defrauded $491 million by one of its customers. Also, WhatsApp Business announces QR codes and a catalog service.

Marqeta Preps For IPO, Had $4.3B Valuation In May

Oakland, California-based issuer processor Marqeta, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and seeking out investment banks for advice.

Punjab National Bank Faces Third Major Fraud In As Many Years

Punjab National Bank shares fell by nearly 6 percent late Thursday (June 9) after it was defrauded of $491 million by one of its customers. The failed loan was granted to mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Limited, which has faced its own financial troubles.

WhatsApp Business Adds QR Codes, Product Catalogs

Facebook is expanding the capabilities of its WhatsApp Business messaging app, which the company says now has about 50 million users. Facebook introduced a service called WhatsApp Catalogs to help businesses find new customers and announced that it will let potential customers start chats with business using QR codes.

Irish Police Raid Wirecard’s Dublin Offices

The investigation into Wirecard AG, the German electronic payment transfer company, has expanded to Ireland, as police have raided the company’s Dublin offices at the request of German authorities.

