Anthropic Writes Its Own Rules for Shutting Down AI
An artificial intelligence model could pose a foreseeable risk of $900 million in damage and still miss the bar for federal intervention under draft legislation Anthropic has been pitching to lawmakers, PYMNTS reported. The Claude developer’s draft lets the government block a frontier model only when it poses a foreseeable, imminent risk of more than $1 billion in damage or of killing or seriously injuring more than 50 people. The harm must come from a biological weapon, a cyberattack or a model that escapes its developer’s controls.