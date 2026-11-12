Blackstone’s AI Gets a Voice in Deals, but Not a Vote

Highlights
Blackstone’s AI chief investment officer writes an assessment of nearly every proposed investment for the firm’s Monday committee, but it has no vote.
The model builds on tools Blackstone’s deal teams already use, which have cut the review of thousands of deal documents from a weekend to minutes.
Between 80% and 85% of executives at large U.S. enterprises expect AI to augment human decisions over the next five years rather than replace them, and none expect full autonomy.
Blackstone has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chief investment officer that reviews nearly every proposed investment alongside its human deal teams, giving AI a formal role in how the world’s largest alternative asset manager evaluates where to deploy capital.