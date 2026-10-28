Why AI Agents Will Live or Die on Permission
Grace Hopper, the Yale PhD in math, computer pioneer and United States Navy rear admiral, liked to tell audiences that “it’s much easier to apologize than to get permission.” She didn’t invent the idea or the saying, but she made it famous. Silicon Valley has been running on it ever since.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.