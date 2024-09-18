Capchase and Stripe Partner on B2B BNPL in US

Capchase and Stripe have partnered to offer a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment method in the United States.

With this partnership, Capchase’s B2B BNPL for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms is available within Stripe’s financial infrastructure platform for businesses, Capchase said in a Tuesday (Sept. 17) press release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stripe to bring the latest B2B payment advances to more businesses,” Miguel Fernandez Larrea, co-founder and CEO of Capchase, said in the release. “This partnership enables SaaS businesses to grow faster by improving sales outcomes and helping their customers buy the solutions they need.”

The Capchase Pay solution that is now available in the Stripe platform is designed to make it easy to buy and sell software by reducing the friction on price and payment terms, according to the release.

Capchase Pay has already been used by 1,000 SaaS businesses, the release said.

Now that it’s available in Stripe, the payment method is even easier to use for SaaS businesses, per the release. There is no onboarding, so these businesses can add this option for their buyers with the click of a button.

“As the SaaS environment fluctuates, businesses face prolonged sales cycles and pressure to offer discounts to close deals,” the release said. “Capchase Pay on Stripe provides a solution to remove buying friction with flexible payment options which optimizes sales, and improves cash flow for merchants and buyers.”

Capchase said in May that it was supporting flexible financing for SaaS businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe with the help of a 105-million-euro ($114 million) credit facility warehouse led by Deutsche Bank.

In that case, the Capchase Grow solution will offer eligible companies access to non-dilutive financing, supporting the growth of startups in the current economic climate.

In December, Capchase debuted an invoice collection tool for SaaS companies, saying Capchase Collect is designed to help these firms manage revenue, access non-dilutive capital and accelerate growth.

Capchase Collect automates invoicing by sending reminders and providing a system for easy repayment. The tool is designed to streamline the entire process and speed revenue growth.

