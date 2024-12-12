FlexPoint’s AI System Enables Same-Day ACH Payments

Payment technology company FlexPoint has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system that processes automated clearing house payments the same day instead of the typical five-day wait, using AI to assess transaction risks.

The system connects to the Federal Reserve’s FedNow® Service infrastructure to process ACH payments, FlexPoint said in a Thursday (Dec. 12) press release.

While rapid ACH transfers have mainly been available only to larger companies sending payments, FlexPoint said its system allows businesses of all sizes to send and receive same-day payments. The expansion of same-day ACH capabilities could impact small- to medium-sized businesses that rely on electronic transfers for their operations.

“We’re thrilled to bring faster payments to the other 99% of businesses in the United States,” Victor Lopez, FlexPoint founder and CEO, said.

The company’s AI-driven risk model enables it to extend rapid payment capabilities to a broader market.

Traditional ACH transfers, which move money electronically between bank accounts, have been a standard payment method for businesses but often require extended processing times. The delays can create cash flow challenges for companies waiting to receive funds.

The new system targets managed service providers (MSPs) and their business clients, allowing them to pull payments and receive funds the same day rather than just push payments out. This capability helps businesses better manage accounts receivable.

Dustin Bolander, founder of Texas-based Clear Guidance Partners and an early adopter of the system, said in a statement that processing delays were a significant issue with previous payment platforms.

“FlexPoint not only clears payments rapidly, the sync features also save our accounting team a ton of time,” Bolander said.

The development comes as FinTech companies increasingly leverage AI to assess and mitigate payment risks.

The launch follows the Federal Reserve’s introduction of FedNow Service in July, a new payments infrastructure that enables faster electronic money transfers. FinTech firms have begun building services that utilize this framework to offer enhanced payment capabilities.

FlexPoint, founded in 2022, reported its payment volume grew tenfold in 2024. The privately held company is one of several FinTech firms working to modernize business-to-business payment systems.

The same-day ACH service represents a broader industry shift toward faster payment processing as businesses increasingly demand quicker access to funds and more efficient financial operations.