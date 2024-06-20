TreviPay to Provide Payments, Invoicing Solutions to HDA Truck Pride

TreviPay will provide payments and invoicing solutions to a new program offered by HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket.

The FUSE National Account Program connects small to mid-sized fleets with a network of more than 900 HDA Truck Pride parts and service providers across North America, the companies said in a Thursday (June 20) press release.

TreviPay’s B2B payments and invoicing network will enable the service providers participating in this program to offer invoicing and commercial payment terms to the fleets they serve, according to the release.

“Having observed TreviPay’s significant influence within our industry over the years, we are thrilled to collaborate with to integrate their payment technology and invoicing solutions into our network,” Curt Westphal, director of program development — end user at HDA Truck Pride, said in the release.

With TreviPay, fleets getting their vehicles serviced within the FUSE program will receive consolidated, online invoicing and payment options through a dedicated line of credit, with payment terms of 30 days, per the release. These fleets will also be able to access fast onboarding, accounts payable (AP) integration and customized purchase controls.

These solutions will help the B2B that serve these buyers overcome common challenges like the inefficient processes and incorrect invoices that can result from manual back-office systems missing negotiated pricing or invoice scheduling agreements, according to the release.

“Today’s business buyers are increasingly looking for seamless payment experiences that are convenient, accurate and fast — and this includes heavy-duty trucking fleets,” Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay, said in the release. “TreviPay’s tailored program for the HDA Truck Pride network will connect service providers and fleets with the streamlined onboarding, invoicing and reporting capabilities, which will add value through the order-to-cash process.”

In an earlier partnership, TreviPay teamed up with Mastercard in January to add a Universal Acceptance solution to its B2B payments and invoicing network. That solution expands supplier access to TreviPay’s payments and invoicing technology, allowing them to offer net terms or trade credit financing, as well as SKU-level invoicing, to business buyers.

In November 2023, TreviPay partnered with Harbor Freight Tools to offer a new payment option for business and institutional buyers.

