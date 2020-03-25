Delivery

India’s Flipkart To Continue Delivery After Govt. Safety Assurances

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Flipkart To Continue Delivery In India

Flipkart, Walmart’s India eCommerce arm, has gotten approval from authorities to continue operating in the country following a country-wide lockdown, according to a report by Reuters.

The company is allowed to resume the delivery of essential products after state and federal governments offered assurances that its staff would not be bothered and that its supply chains would remain intact.

Flipkart halted all of its shipping on Wednesday (March 25) after the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi essentially shut down the country and ordered everyone to stay indoors for 21 days to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It was not clear whether the order applied to eCommerce, so there was some confusion on the part of both the companies and authorities. Some delivery drivers were stopped by police officers attempting to enforce the order.

Flipkart’s Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the decision to resume service was only made after ensuring that the drivers would not face safety issues. “(We) are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today,” he said.

The Flipkart Group also owns Myntra, a fashion portal, and PhonePe, a digital payments company.

Amazon in India said it was going to limit services to just the delivery and sale of products deemed essential. Many consumers in cities around India found out that Amazon’s grocery service wasn’t available on Wednesday and that some items wouldn’t be delivered until next month.

Medlife, a healthcare company, also dealt with difficulties over the shutdown, including a delivery driver being charged by a baton as police tried to enforce social distancing measures in the city of New Delhi. Other delivery drivers have been barred from completing deliveries, according to Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan.

“You have to enforce the lockdown with empathy; I don’t think you need to be brutal,” Narayanan said. “When somebody gets beaten up, it’s very difficult to get other people to come to work.”

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
14.2K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.9K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.1K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.6K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.3K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
5.3K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

5.0K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.4K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
4.2K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.0K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
4.0K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.7K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.7K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
3.4K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing