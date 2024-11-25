DoorDash Adds 5 New Chains to Grocery Partner List

DoorDash is adding new grocers to its list of supermarket delivery partners.

The delivery platform will be working with five new grocers, according to a Monday (Nov. 25) press release. The aggregator has already added several supermarket chains this year, including Wegmans and all of Ahold Delhaize’s American banners.

“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers — from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites — joining the platform,” Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, said in the release. “On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly.”

Over 99% of the company’s monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant retailer via the DoorDash Marketplace, the release said.

The new grocery partners include Fresh Encounter, a regional supermarket chain that operates 50 stores under a range of banners in Ohio, Indiana and Northern Kentucky; and Fruitful Yield, a family-owned health food store chain with 11 locations around Chicago.

Also on the list are natural/organic grocer Plum Market, based in Michigan and Florida; Robért Fresh Market, a family-owned chain in the Greater New Orleans area; and Stew Leonard’s, a family-owned and operated farm-fresh food store with locations across Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

In related grocery news, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said last week that the company is focusing on grocery partnerships.

Simo has made Instacart’s higher-margin enterprise business a priority, homing in on things like last-mile delivery, creating white-label websites and selling advertising slots on the company app.

Instacart has also bolstered its brick-and-mortar offerings, such as electronic shelf tags and smart shopping carts. Simo said she thinks that acting as a technology partner for grocers can help Instacart face off against the likes of Walmart and Amazon as those giants invest in digital grocery tech.

“The Amazons and Walmarts of the world might get a fair share of people, but if your favorite retailer of choice is a Publix, a Kroger, an Albertsons, we really are the best place for that,” Simo said.